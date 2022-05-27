By Chancel Sunday

Niger Delta ex-agitator, Chief Kingsley Muturu has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries in Bomadi Constituency, Delta State, with a landslide victory over his contender, Hon. Ojoto Okubo.

The exercise earlier scheduled for Thursday, was rescheduled for Friday due to late arrival of electoral officers from Asaba, the state capital.

The Returning officer, Mr Porbeni Daniel, addressing newsmen and delegates shortly after the election at Brendan College, Bomadi, venue of the primaries, said total number of accredited votes were forty-three and total votes cast were forty-three with no record of void votes.

He said: “Hon. Ojoto Okubo got eleven votes, Chief Kingsley Muturu got thirty-two votes, therefore, as the Returning Officer for this exercise, I hereby declare Chief Kingsley Muturu winner of the election having scored the higher votes”.

Muturu, in his reaction, said: “I want to thank all delegates and the APC for the trust reposed in me in giving me the mantle to fight for the good people of Bomadi Constituency, it’s a victory for all.

“Today, I have been declared winner of the APC primaries in the constituency, I want to appeal to all constituents that in 2023, they should replicate this gesture by considering their own son, their faithful son, who is ready to change the narrative of the constituency.

“Year 2023 is a year of victory and I want to assure all constituents that if I’m elected to represent them, they will sing praises, I will send darkness away by lighting up Bomadi Constituency with developmental activities”.

Chief Muturu and Hon. Okubo shortly after the party primaries