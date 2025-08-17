APC sweeps Edo Central, Ovia Federal Constituency by-elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the two recently conducted by-elections in Edo State, securing both the Edo Central Senatorial District and the Ovia Federal Constituency seats.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Hon. Joseph Ikpea of the APC winner of the Edo Central Senatorial District by-election, which became vacant following the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Governor of the state.

Announcing the results at the collation centre in Ubiaja, headquarters of Esan South-East Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, said Ikpea polled 105,129 votes, defeating his closest rival, Prince Joe Okojie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 15,146 votes.

Prof. Omo-Iwoze stated: “Having satisfied the requirements of the law, I hereby declare Ikpea Joseph of the APC as the winner of the 2025 Edo Central Senatorial District by-election.”

In his victory speech, the Senator-elect thanked the people of Edo Central for their support, saying,

“This victory reaffirms the people’s faith in our capacity to deliver. I will work closely with Governor Okpebholo, our party, and community leaders to ensure effective representation.”

Similarly, in the Ovia Federal Constituency by-election, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, also of the APC, was declared the winner. The seat was previously held by Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who now serves as Deputy Governor.

INEC Returning Officer, Clement Ighodaro, announced that Igbinedion secured 77,053 votes, while PDP candidate Johnny Aikpitanyi received 3,838 votes. Dr. Sandra Asemota of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 925 votes.

A breakdown of the senatorial district results showed the APC’s strong performance across the five local government areas:

Esan Central: APC – 20,781 | PDP – 2,065

Esan North-East: APC – 20,366 | PDP – 4,566

Esan South-East: APC – 14,873 | PDP – 4,036

Esan West: APC – 39,490 | PDP – 2,270

Igueben: APC – 9,619 | PDP – 2,209

The elections were held on August 16, 2025, with INEC and security agencies commended for ensuring a peaceful process across the affected areas.