

By David Royal

Nigerian singer, Davido is at it for the year as he announces the release of his first song in 2022 titled “Stand Strong” featuring Kanye West’s Sunday School Choir “The Samples”.

Davido who shared the goodness on Instagram on Tuesday wrote, “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and alot of you have been through it all with me. But…have you really? For the first time I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where everyday is a battle but I have no option but to stand strong. I present to you, the first single off my next album”.