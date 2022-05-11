By Juliet Umeh

Chief technology officer (CTO), Digital Encode, Dr.Oluseyi Akindeinde has been unveiled as the keynote speaker for this year’s Communications Week Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Lecture series.

Akindeinde, will be speaking on the theme “Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria”and will examine the potentials of Blockchain technology to disrupt digital interaction in our economy and society. He will also x-ray how the technology’s rapid and dynamic development is driven by startups and incumbents alike, creating a myriad of applications across economic and societal ecosystems.

This year’s Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture/Awards Series is slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

CEO, Communication Week Media Ltd, organisers of the event, Ken Nwogbo, said: “The choice of Akindeinde, CTO Digital Encode is deliberate because of his exceptional career in exploring the security issues faced by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and Financial Transaction Systems (FTS).”

Akindeinde, is a speaker on matters bordering on information security and fraud detection, and has presented technical papers on a wide range of IT security and risk management topics for a number of high-profile financial service providers at different retreats and forums.

Furthermore, he has delivered several information security and ethical hacking training courses to delegates from diverse industries including finance, manufacturing, oil and gas, telecoms as well as State and Federal Government Agencies.

He has administered security analysis and penetration testing courses to representatives of the National Assembly, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) through the annual Hacker Counterintelligence Program (HACOP) where he’s been involved as a resident trainer and technical consultant for the last couple of years. He also delivers monthly presentations to industry stakeholders at the CBN’s Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NEFF).