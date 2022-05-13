.

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi in recognition of his high productivity, hard work and excellence, particularly in the fight against the global pandemic – COVID-19 in Lagos and Nigeria.

Abayomi who would be honoured alongside the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha and the Immediate Past Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in the NPOM Special COVID-19 award category is billed to receive the award today during the 19th National Productivity Day (NPD) and Conferment of NPOM Award at the Banquet Hall, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige who conveyed the notification of award to prof. Akin Abayomi via a letter titled Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award and dated 4th May, 2022, explained that the NPOM award is an award of honour and dignity instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to recognize hard work and excellence.

While congratulating the commissioner for the honour, Ngige said his recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a vigorous selection process.

The letter: reads in part, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on you in recognition of his high productivity, hard work and excellence.

“Your recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a vigorous selection process. The Award ceremony which will be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to hold on 12th May, 2022 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Asokoro, Abuja at 9.00am.

“On behalf of the President and the entire people of Nigeria, I congratulate you on this honour conferred on you by the nation. Once again, do accept our congratulations and good wishes”.

Speaking on the award, Abayomi thanked the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the people of Nigeria for adjudging him worthy of the national honours.

He said he would not have been deserving of the award if not for the purposeful leadership exemplified by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the Incident Commander of the COVID Response in Lagos, the dedication and commitment of all health workers and the cooperation and support of citizens during the response.

About 50 deserving individuals and organisations are expected to be conferred with the NPOM award in different categories for the year 2019 and 2020.