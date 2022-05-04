.

*Three trucks loads of railway slippers, steels, others recovered

By Evelyn Usman

The Railway Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 14 suspects, among them, a serving Army Sergeant, in connection with the vandalisation of railways in different parts of the country.

Recovered from the suspects were three trucks loaded with railway slippers, steel and clips.

Vanguard learned that the arrests and recoveries were made in the month of April 2022.

The arrest involving a serving Army Sergeant, Sirajo Suleiman, who works with the Nigerian Army Central Ammunition Department, Kaduna, was made on April 27, 2022, by the Kafanchan divisional headquarters of the command, alongside six other suspects.

They were alleged to have been loading multiple rail sheets of steel into two trucks, one of which belongs to Dangote Cement Company, in a bush near Camuru Station, Katchia local government area of the state when the policemen swooped on them.

Identities of other suspected vandals are Idris Bawa, Idris Musa, shamsu Abdulahi, Anthony Moses, and Yunana Gaius.

Also Read:

Securing our railways, our national treasure

Three weeks earlier, the Kafanchan Railway Police Division of the command, reportedly intercepted a BUA Cement truck fully loaded with railway slippers along Bankin-Kaninkon-Kogi.

On sighting the Police, the suspected vandals fled the scene abandoning the truck.

During the investigation, one Ahmed Tanko, who resides in Dangoma Village Jam ‘A Local Government Area of Kaduna State was arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime.

Efforts according to the Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command headquarters, CP

Yetunde Longe, who confirmed both cases, was being intensified to apprehend his fleeing accomplices.

She disclosed that three other suspects: Abdukarim Haruna, Hassan Dahiru and Bashir Mumuhamed, were also apprehended by the Kano division of the Railway command, with the recovery of 51 railway slippers, 26 rail sheets of steel and several quantities of destroyed rail iron rods and slippers.

Also in Oyo State, she revealed that the Dugbe Railway Police Division, Ibadan, arrested “an O’ War staff identified as Azeez Wahab with a BAGCO bag containing 50 NRC tool bolts without a satisfactory account of how he found it.

“Similarly, the Offa division of the Railway Command, Kwara state, also arrested one Ibukun of Railway Mechanical Department (Diesel Maintenance Section) for vandalism and stealing aluminium in one of the unused coaches within the train station premises; while the Minna divisional headquarters also arrested one Aliyu for vandalizing railway clips in Minna, Niger state.

“In another development, the Bodija Divisional Headquarters of the Railway Command in Ibadan arrested a 20-year-old armed robbery suspect identified as Abdulahi Fatai aka ‘Akube’.

“Investigations revealed that the case is connected to that of another

armed robbery suspect who was earlier arrested in December 2021, while going for an operation”.

She, therefore, warned criminal elements to desist from vandalizing government properties, especially the railways, threatening that anyone caught would be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria