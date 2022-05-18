The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled special convention and presidential primaries earlier slated for May 30 and June 1, respectively. The special convention and presidential primaries would now hold May 29 and 30.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

He said: “Following the party’s approved revised timetable schedule of activities, its special convention and presidential primaries earlier slated for May 30 and June 1, would now take place between May 29 and 30” respectively.

Also APC rescheduled its governorship and House of Representatives primary elections to Thursday, May 26, as against the earlier dates of May 20 for governorship.

The APC scribe said the party’s Senate and House of Assembly primaries had also been rescheduled to hold on Friday, May 27.

“The NWC of the APC has made an approval for a revised timetable schedule of activities for house of assembly, national assembly, governorship primaries and appeals that may arise.

“Our governorship and house of representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, May 26, while the senate and house of assembly primaries will take place on Friday, May 27.

“The election appeals for governorship and house of representatives will take place on Friday May 27,” he said, adding that appeals for senate and house of assembly primaries will hold on Saturday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the APC various screening committees would screen no fewer than 25 presidential aspirants,145 governorship aspirants, 351 senatorial aspirants and 1,197 house of representatives aspirants ahead of its primaries.

The cleared aspirants would contest for the party’s ticket for the 2023 general elections.