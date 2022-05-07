By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A youth group under the aegis of Amaechi vanguard have formally launched the movement in Kebbi state.

Speaking during the launching, the Kebbi state coordinator comrade Shamsudeen Muktar said that,Amaechi Vanguard which is a body of youth was created to propagate the presidential ambition of Rotimi Amaechi the current minister of transportation because as former speaker and governor of Rivers state he has lived above the expections of his people through purposeful leadership.

He added that, honourable Amaechi has an envyable tracks records of bringing infrastructural developments to his home state and now Nigeria as a whole through the construction of rail ways connecting all regions in the country which boosted economic activities and improved the nation’s revenue drive.

As a unifying force Ameachi remains a detribilised person who gave equal treatment to none indigenes residing in Rivers when was governor and allowed worship to muslims and guarded the businesses of the core northners residing in River stata for lawful businesses.

According to him, the youth under Amaechi vanguard got fascinated by those his sterling leadership qualities hence the reason to throw their weight behind his presidential ambition and sale him to Nigerians “we at the north are comfortable with him because he is a symbol of unity which even earned a traditional title at Daura as “DAN AMANAR DAURA”in english means the trusted son of Daura,so we believe he can really unify the country for all to enjoy and will bring massive developments in all sectors of the country with human security as top agenda.

He noted that in a symbolic show of acceptance by the Ameachi vanguard a massive rally was held to canvass support for him and a series of advocacies were also conducted to properly market honourable Amaechi,he urge youth to arm themselves with PVCs in order to elect good leaders for the success and unity of Nigeria.