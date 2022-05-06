By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE first Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel has called for collaboration from more stakeholders in order to end cases of Gender-Based Violence, GBV, in the state.

Mrs Emmanuel who is chairperson of Gender Based Violence Management Committee in the state made the call while inaugurating a GBV Referral Center for the Uyo Senatorial district, located at No. 26 Abel Damina drive, Osongama estate, Uyo.

She stressed that with more and the right collaboration, cases of rape and abuses would become history in the state, and thanked the management and staff of Heartland Alliance for their selfless service to Akwa Ibom people.

She, however, advised all victims of sexual and gender based violence, to always report assault on the to the relevant authorities and law enforcement agents, reassuring that her Committee would ensure that they get justice.

Her words: “This centre will cater for all victims of sexual abuse in Uyo Senatorial district. As you know, we have one at Immanual Hospital in Eket. And before the end of this May, we will open the one at Ikot Ekpene General hospital for the Senatorial district.

“We are offering free medical and psychological support to all victims of these crimes in our society. All you need to do is to report when you’re abused. Don’t die in silence, speak out and get justice.”.

In their separate remarks, the stakeholders including the Commissioner for Health, Professor Augustine Umoh, the State Team Lead of Heartland Alliance, Dr. Ngozi Nana, described the center as a one-stop shop for all cases of GBV, and unanimously applauded the idea of having the referral center to treat and also extend financial and psychological support to victims.

The Center was instituted by Heartland Alliance Limited in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Gender Based Violence Management Committee and designed to offer free medical and economic services to all victims of sexual and gender based assaults in the senatorial district.