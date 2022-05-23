.

By – Joy Mazoje

Legendary Nollywood actress turned Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi, has affirmed that she is urgently in need of a man to settle down with.

I’m an interview with BBC Igbo, the 56-year-old Eucharia reveals her utmost concern about settling down. In 2006, It was gathered that the actress’s marriage to her ex-husband, Mr Charles Edwu, ended after six years of marriage.

Eucharia’s marriage to Charles birthed Raymond who was an only child but sadly died from complications linked with sickle cell anaemia at age 15.

According to the thespian,

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

Eucharia who recently reacted to the news making rounds on social media platforms about her alleged affair with a 27-years old colleague named Lucky Oparah.

In the opinion to information that went viral, the lovely actress holds an English Language degree, is apparently in love with Lucky and might likely end up walking down the aisle with him.

The soft-spoken veteran screen diva didn’t debunk nor take part in the allegations of her lover boy, however, she said it was a disgusting report.

“Sorry! This is the height of witchcraft!

How demonic and absolutely disgusting. It is well. It’s really well,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria