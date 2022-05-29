A 29 years old boy Mr. Atueyi Ogheneochuko Isaac who hails from Oghara has declared for Delta State House of Assembly Ethiope West Constituency.

Atueyi Isaac who made his intention known after purchasing his nomination form from the People’s Democratic Party PDP said he is contesting to make the youth relevant in policymaking and also to attract equal developments to the People of Ethiope West.

The 29 years old aspirant while visiting Jesse town to seek the party delegates’ support noted that young and vibrant Youth is what is needed to build a stronger and United people.

He commended Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for reaching out to the youths through job creation programs and involving them in decision making.

“I am 29 Year and I believe in the stronger agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

As a youth, I understand what our people need and I am capable to make the youths relevant in policymaking and also in attracting developments to Ethiope West.

To achieve this success, I need the support of our party delegates to win the party ticket.

We need Young and vibrant Youth to bring new ideas that will better the lives of our people.

Youths that will sponsor good bills and brings the dividend of democracy.

It’s time to change the narratives of the people for good and chart a new sustainable course of development in the constituency.

I have developed a kin interest in politics right from childhood, secondary and tertiary institution and have been compassionate about the plight and yearnings of our people living in abject poverty with plenty resources been mismanaged by those representing the people.” he said while assuring the party delegates of his readiness to give the constituency a quality representation with selfless service for the development of humanity.

He also said he’s very passionate about empowering the less privileged especially women, youths, and the vulnerable who are willing to make a meaningful living by providing enabling environment through empowerment programmes and productive engagement.”.

“Let’s make/create a new Ethiope west where equity will abound within the three towns that make it. OGHARA, JESSE & MOSOGAR. A constituency where every citizen of Ethiope west will feel the impact of his administration and not just a selected few. Let’s make a stronger Ethiope west!!