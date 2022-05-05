By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Campaign organization of Chief Chris Agara, a Frontline Governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress on Thursday opened up on its position concerning the ongoing conversations about the modalities for choosing a Guber candidate for the Party in the run up of the General elections of 2023.

The Campaign Organisation called on the leadership of the APC to by all means provide a level playing field for all aspirants to so as to avoid unnecessary dispute in the coming days as any attempt to subvert the rules was inimical.

In a letter dated 5th of May, titled “A NECESSARY WORD OF CAUTION AT THIS CRITICAL POINT” addressed to the Chairman of the APC in Cross River state, Alphonsus Eba Esq. and signed by the Director General, Chris Agara Campaign organization, Richard Ogbeche Esq. and made available to Vanguard, noted that all actions of the Party through bodies must be guided by the Electoral Act as amended and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ogbeche further stated that the Organization understands that the State Executive Committee of the Party as moderated by the Cacaus remains the highest decision-making organ of APC in our dear state.

He also explained that as the Party and its organs have the legitimate responsibility to conduct the Primaries of the Governorship race without let or hindrance, the participants also reserve the right to protect themselves and their rights within the ambit of the law.

His words:” We at the Chris Agara Campaign organization wish to make our humble contributions to the ongoing conversation about the modalities for electing (or choosing) a Governorship Candidate for our great party in the run-up to the general elections of 2023 as follows.

“We understand that State Executive Committee of the Party as moderated by the State Caucus of the Party is the highest decision-making organ of the Party in our dear state. We also recognise that the powers exercised by these bodies should also be guided at all times by the Electoral Act (as amended) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Taking due cognisance of all the above, therefore, we wish to encourage the Party to take only the decisions that will help in providing a level playing ground for all aspirants to the office of Governor in order to avoid unnecessary disputation as a result of the conduct of its affairs and the Primaries elections at this critical time.

“It is our humble view that the Party should be cognisant of the fact that whereas the Party and its organs have the legitimate responsibility to conduct the Primaries of the Governorship race without let or hindrance, the participants also reserve the right to protect themselves and their rights within the ambit of the law, ” Ogbeche stated.

He maintained that Chief Chris Agara would not be bound by any decision or agreement reached at the “Governorship Aspirants meeting” held on April 26, 2022, where he could not be present due to logistics challenges and was not also allowed to be represented at the said meeting.

Ogbeche said:”We urge the Party to take serious notice of the fact that our Principal, CHIEF ( BARR.) CHRIS AGARA could not be present at the Aspirants Meeting of April 26th instance as a result of logistics challenges and was not allowed to be represented.

“That having not been at that meeting and having been denied representation, CHIEF (BARR.) CHRIS AGARA could not be bound by any decision or agreements thereof and will not subject himself to same.

“We urge the leaders of our great Party to strive always to conduct the affairs of the Party with the most excellent intentions to ensure just and fair processes that would allow the legitimate emergence of a capable, popular, and responsible Candidate for our dear Party.

“While we remain loyal to and respectful of all legitimate authorities appertaining to the forthcoming exercise, we are also fully prepared to protect ourselves against any decisions or acts that may appear calculated to subvert the rules of the contest in favour of one or the other Candidate,” Ogbeche stated.