Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has urged Nigerians to embrace quality sleep to maintain good mental health, physical wellbeing and live a happy life.



Speaking at a free training session on “Practical Ways to Improve Quality Sleep and Healthy Living”, organised by Vitaform in Lagos, the company’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, stated that quality sleep was essential for good mental health, physical wellbeing and a happy life.



Adeniyi, who was represented by the company’s Finance Director, Mr. Joseph Alegbesogie, said: “Truly, we need quality sleep to feel refreshed, recharged and ready for the days ahead. However, in our society, the negative consequences of sleep deprivation are often overlooked till it is too late. Many people don’t know that poor sleep can lead to a variety of other issues, including mental and physical health issues.”

He noted that World Sleep Day was a day set aside to raise awareness on the importance of sleep to the body.



“We are confident that quality sleep is achievable by all Nigerians with Vitafoam, as we have mastered the art of sleeping over the years and our state of the art laboratory has equipped us with needed skills and guide to meet customers’ expectations in comfort, style and functionality,” he added.



Also speaking, Orthopedic Sleep Consultant and Trauma Surgeon, Dr Charles Uzodinma, revealed that the environment has to be conducive for one to have a quality sleep.



“Sleeping time is a regenerating time. It helps us to rejuvenate, recharge, reset and get fully prepared and ready for the day.

“I recommend Vitafoam’s foam to my patients because they have varieties of various density, firmness and thickness and they have sleep consultants or experts who ensure that the choice of the right sleeping surface is made,” Uzodinma said.



“The theme of this year’s World Sleep Day was, “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”