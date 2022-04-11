The rise of retail investing and trading has been meteoric during post-pandemic 2020 and beyond. Data suggests that retail investors and traders drove a third of all stock trading in the US in 2021.

Financial analysis and social network platform TradingView saw a 240% increase in visitors joining its platform making it the #1 finance website in the world by website traffic. As a new generation makes a foray into investing in financial markets, Lux Algo has tapped a bright spot of opportunity, offering a wide range of custom tools to empower people to make intelligent financial decisions.

Sean Mack, Co-founder and CEO of Lux Algo, says, “TradingView has emerged as the largest website for investors and traders at a valuation of $3 billion with their $300m series C round in October, 2021. The indsutry of technical trading tools hosted on the platform was revolutionized as we came to market by offering all-in-one toolkits & presenting them as a luxury.”

Lux Algo brings accuracy, clarity, & perspective to technical analysis. To draw traction in the retail investing space, Lux Algo developed 40+ open-source tools that have attracted 100,000+ likes on TradingView, becoming one of the most reputable creators of trading tools in the world. “The strong reputation we’ve built on TradingView’s platform allowed us to grow a community of 50,000+ people & stand out from other services offered with the rise of retail trading & investing,” says Sean Mack.

Besides providing many-faceted real-time trading insights and an interplay of market dynamics, Lux Algo also releases content and graphics to educate people to become smarter investors.

Founded in April 2020 with headquarters in Boston, MA, Lux Algo is now an established name in financial software services. While still being in it’s infancy and within the first 2 years of launching, Lux Algo reportedly generated $10M in recurring revenue and is looking to expand it’s offerings to major brokerages & exchanges.

As retail trade boomed in early 2020, Lux Algo chose TradingView to offer premium charting tools & create the most trusted brand in the technical analysis space and looks to grow with the platform side by side in the future.