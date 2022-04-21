Who doesn’t know Emperor Geezy? A renown entertainment businessman, known for discovering and building the career of Kizz Daniel, Iceberg Slim, DJ Shabsy, and Sugarboy.



Here’s a tip into the CEO’s life, and early achievements in the Entertainment business globally.



His name spreads like wildfire across various boarders on songs recorded by Kizz Daniel, while signed to Emperor’s G-Worldwide imprint.

1.) Emperor Geezy real name is Festus Ehimare.

2.) Emperor is the 8th born out of twelve children, so he has four younger ones.

3.) Emperor was born on 15 May 1987, in Ajegunle, Lagos; a place known as the music hub of Nollywood.

4.) Emperor parent’s names are, Patrick Ehimare (his father), and Elizabeth Ehimare (his mother).

5.) Emperor is originated from Edo State, and his’s a native of the ethnic group Esan.

6.) Emperor grew-up in a polygamous family, in the ghetto. Meaning, he never had it easy, as it may look now, while growing up.



The ghetto has produced great personalities in music, even if AJ City, doesn’t look healthy to train-up a child, like the Urbanans will imply, and never wanting to associate their kids.

7.) Emperor had his secondary education in Badia Ijora, at Cardoso High School, and graduated with a second class-upper, with a B.Sc in Entrepreneurship and Business Management from NOUN (National Open University of Nigeria).

8.) Emperor won the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards for Best Record Label Executive in 2016.

9.) Emperor began the entertainment industry as a show promoter, and talent manager to Iceberg Slim, he promoted the phenomenal rapper under his imprint G-Worldwide Entertainment. After his contract expired with the rapper, he discovered Kizz Daniel in 2013, after listening to his demos.

10.) In the making of Kizz Daniel’s New Era album, Sugarboy Believe album, and Suga Suga movie, released after the pandemic, was executively produced by Emperor Geezy.