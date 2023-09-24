Emperor Geezy is a good guy – Kizz Daniel

By Rita Okoye

Renowned singer Kizz Daniel has opened up about his tumultuous relationship with former label boss, Emperor Geezy. Contrary to public perception, Kizz Daniel revealed that their public clashes concealed a private friendship.

During a trending interview with Afrobeats Podcaster, Adesope, Daniel disclosed that even amid their legal battles, Emperor Geezy consistently reached out to guide him in making the right decisions.

He recounted, “Even when we were embroiled in public disputes, he would send me messages pointing out my mistakes, advising me on my actions, and reminding me not to engage in certain behaviors. He did this while we were feuding on social media! He was concerned and just wanted to show me that he cared.

“Unfortunately, most people don’t get to see that side of him. He’s genuinely a good guy.”

This revelation sheds new light on the dynamic between the two music industry figures, highlighting a bond that persisted even during their most challenging times.