If we were to have this conversation last year, this would just be an endless list of cryptocurrencies because the industry went absolutely ballistic in 2021.

After gaining $32.5 billion in realised cryptocurrency gains in 2020, that number in 2021 absolutely skyrocketed to $162.7 billion, demonstrating just how vast the industry became.

The likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exploded with top-tier cryptos like Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB) and many more doing almost as well.

Launched just three weeks ago, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) achieved an 8,000% surge during its presale and further rose 100% in the first 24 hours after it was launched.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW): The next big thing

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has been one of the coins of 2022 due to its extraordinary presale.

SSW has completed all its milestones for both the first and second quarter of 2022 and will look to complete both the cross-chain deployment between Ethereum and Polygon (MATIC) as well as its launch on Uniswap (UNI), one of the world’s leading decentralised exchanges.

Having begun with a $0.05 starting presale price, SSW rose to a high of $0.45 but has corrected to a valuation of $0.16, at this time of writing.

In just four days, Seesaw was listed on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, significantly faster than most cryptos, demonstrating how influential Seesaw has the potential to be within the digital asset space.

Alongside its capacity to be a bridge for the exchange of tokens on the blockchains of Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), and the BNB chain, the Seesaw Protocol has aspirations of investing in the metaverse.

ApeCoin (APE) blows up while others slow

We’re in the middle of a significant crypto sell-off and while the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world are suffering dumps, you’ve got ApeCoin (APE) continuing its major bull run.

Rising to become the 28th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of over $5 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Hitting its all-time high of $19.46 just yesterday, APE now trades at $19.28, at this time of writing.

APE is up 44.0% in the past seven days and it spells an extraordinary month for the crypto that was founded by Yuga Labs, the creators of the NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club. In just over a month, APE is within the top 30 biggest cryptocurrencies in the world and its potential is truly frightening with some crypto experts predicting APE could reach a value of $50 before the end of 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Elon Musk’s Twitter plans

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged over 40% yesterday mainly due to the news that Elon Musk announced he agreed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Musk, aside from being the richest man in the world and the proprietor of both Tesla and SpaceX, is probably the most famous Dogecoin supporter in the world.

His purchase of one of the leading social media platforms in the world has led to the suggestion that Twitter could become more “doge-friendly”.

Two weeks before the $44 billion deal was announced, Musk tweeted that there could be an “option to pay in doge” when speaking on Twitter Blue, the social media platform’s subscription service.

Should Dogecoin investors get their way, the original meme coin could find a home on Twitter.

