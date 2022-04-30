By Chinonso Alozie

Twenty five out of twenty-seven result sheets had resurfaced from the controversial Ward congress of the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, conducted on Saturday.

The Director-General of the Imo PDP New Media, Collins Opurozor, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

He said one of the panel members confessed that the results were hidden somewhere in the car and it was brought out.

The confession followed heavy pressure mounted on the members of the panel by angry Imo PDP youths after the panel members had alleged that they did not come with the results and that it was left at the office of the National Secretary of the Party in Abuja.

However, at press time, the result sheets for Ideato North and Ideato South Local Government Areas we’re still missing.

Earlier, Vanguard gathered in Owerri, the panel led by the Chairman identified as Mr Udensi, made up of four men and one woman, was held hostage at the party Secretariat located along Okigwe road in Owerri.

The reason the youths gave was that the panel told them that they did not come with the result sheets and that they allegedly handed them over to the office of the National Secretary of the PDP.

The angry youths alleged that they were afraid that the panel could go to Abuja, and enter a different result from what happened at the wards.

One of the angry youths who spoke to Vanguard from the PDP, secretariat, alleged that trouble started when the ward congresses were concluded and the party members arrived at the state secretariat to meet with the panel to start entering the result and when the panel were asked to bring out the result sheet they said they left it in Abuja with the office of the National Secretary.

“We have to block them that nobody is going out until they provide the result sheet, there will be peace.”

When Vanguard called the Imo state PDP, Director General of the New Media, Collins Opurozor confirmed the incident and said: “In keeping with guidelines all the ward of our party held their congresses in some cases there was actual voting and others consensus. The party has a guideline this exercise done at the wards will be communicated through the LGA, through a letter signed by the chairman and secretary and all the leaders of the wards. All these things happened and were submitted to the LGA chairmen.

“But to our shock upon the arrival of the election panel that came from Abuja, they said they had no result sheet. So the apprehension began from the point we can’t lay our hands on the result sheets.”

