Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that to have a society free from organised attacks by bandits, the Federal Government must show greater commitment to protecting the people.

The Archbishop said this when he addressed the Catholic faithful at the Pro-Cathedral in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that some terrorists recently bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

He said, “In Nigeria, we seem to be graduating from the gruesome killings, kidnappings, the skyrocketing prices of goods in the market; the lingering fuel scarcity; the ASUU strike action, to the bombing of trains by terrorists and other criminal elements.

“Who knows what, with our lackadaisical approach to the issues we will wait until a plane full of passengers is brought down before we frantically set up investigation panels and committees which will definitely arrive at nothing.

“Let us learn to admit when we are at fault instead of the blame game or senseless rationalisations.”

While acknowledging that the country had pressing challenges, Kaigama said that transforming the nation required prayers and good leadership.

“Despite all our current predicaments, we are comforted that weeping may endure through the night, but joy comes in the morning.

“This can happen only with genuine prayers, good leadership, transparency, accountability, sincerity of purpose, selflessness, and dedication to service. If we practice these, God will do something new in Nigeria,” he added.