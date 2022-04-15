Toyin Abraham

By Chioma Obinna

Months after she was unveiled as the first and only brand ambassador for Checkers Custard in February, popular actress Toyin Abraham has landed yet another juicy endorsement deal.

This time, Nigeria’s front-line manufacturers of natural skincare products, Avila Naturalle Limited has unveiled the multi-talented actress as its brand Ambassador to further engage its teeming customers.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held recently in Lagos in tandem with the company’s ongoing campaign tagged ‘Share A Soap With Someone’ was also part of the company’s strategic customer engagement and brand affinity initiatives aimed at fostering the brand pull and connection with the Nigerian audience.

According to the Director of Brands and Marketing of the Avila Naturalle Limited, Mr Sylvester Iriogbe, the company is committed to continuously inspire happiness among its customers.

He said the company was taking it even further by partnering with a multiple-award-winning actress and filmmaker who through her natural ingenuity and brilliance makes people happy through creative works is unparalleled. “We have followed Toyin Abraham’s creative works; we appreciate her contributions to Nigerian society through the entertainment industry.

“Her inspirational attributes serve as a source of motivation to the younger generation, helping them to understand and appreciate the importance of hard work, self-belief and resilience in achieving their dreams.”

“We appreciate Toyin’s natural talent and uniqueness; these are attributes she shares in common with our products as well as corporate brand values. She possesses a distinctive talent and robust experience as a prominent creative artist and other noble qualities that we believe connect to our brand”, he added.

Responding, Toyin expressed appreciation and excitement about the partnership with the company, saying that Avila is a brand that she is happy to work with because of its natural products,” she said.

