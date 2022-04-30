By Moses Nosike

Over 220 short films have been shortlisted for the AMAA-StarTimes Short Film Festival (The Shorts) which started April 25.

The short films selected from over 500 entries across Africa and African Diaspora are aired daily at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes and also, all the movies are available on the StarTimes-ON mobile app throughout the festival period.

The short films will be shown from April 25 to May 25 with over $10,000 in prizes for outstanding movies. The winners will be decided by viewers’ votes.

“Africa day is May 25. So we will take this period to celebrate the amazing film talents on the continent,” AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said.

“Apart from enjoying these short films, Nollywood fans can also vote for their best films so that they can win the prizes. This is to make sure fans are part of the process of encouraging the emerging and diverse talent in African Cinema.

“The voting will take place on StarTimes-ON app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

“The first prize will get $3000 and a laptop; the 2nd Prize will receive $2000 and a phone; while the 3rd Prize gets $1000 and a phone. We have added a special prize of $1000 for the best documentary,” she said.

Africa film Academy has built a reputation of being a platform for bright new stars to emerge.

On his part, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners. Jian further noted that StarTimes is glad to strengthen its partnership with AMAA to bring significant impact to the Nigerian and African film industry by ensuring the growth of filmmakers and getting value for their productions.