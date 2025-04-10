10 most anticipated Nollywood movies of April 2025

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Movie lovers are set to be enthralled and fascinated by a stellar lineup of Nollywood films and series in April. This ranges from thrillers to romance to historical epics to heartwarming comedies.

This month’s major releases hitting cinemas and streaming platforms showcase the richness and versatility of African storytelling as well as diverse cinematic experiences and cultures.

This article highlights some of the most anticipated Nollywood movies premiering this April.

1. Osoronga

The film, written, produced and directed by Ibrahim Chatta, is an exciting Yoruba language fantasy thriller which embodies the use of supernatural/mysterious elements such as mystics, witches, and wizards in its narrative.

Osoronga begins streaming on Prime Video Naija from April 4, featuring an ensemble cast including Ibrahim Chatta, Odunlade Adekola, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Akintola, and Fathia Williams Balogun.

2. Family Brouhaha

Family Brouhaha is a drama that explores the chaos that erupts when there is a conflict amongst loved ones, which could also bring humour, emotion, and unexpected twists of fate.

The film, directed by Femi Adebayo, will be released in cinemas nationwide on April 11, 2025, and it stars Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Williams, and many others.

3. Silver Ever After

Produced by Laju Iren, the film stars Uzor Arukwe and Blessing Jessica Obasi. Silver Ever After premieres on YouTube (Laju Iren TV) at 5 pm on Thursday, April 17th.

It features the story of a middle-aged couple who become empty nesters as they approach their 25th wedding anniversary and are forced to fight for their happily ever after when issues from their past resurface into the present and threaten their future.

4. A Lagos Love Story

A Lagos Love Story presents a modern take on relationships in a fast-paced city, showcasing both the beauty and struggles of finding love in an urban landscape.

Directed by Naz Onuzo and co-written with Ozzy Etomi, the film features a star-studded cast, including Mike Afolarin. Susan Pwajok, Uche Montana, Chimezie Imo, Veeiye, Linda Ejiofor Suleman, Itele d’Icon, and Kalu Ikeagwu. A Lagos Love Story will premiere on Netflix on April 11, 2025.

5. Recall

Kunle Afolayan’s Recall explores the power of love, loss, and the complexities of memory.

Recall is a story of Goke, whose life is turned upside down when his wife, Anita, wakes up one day with no memory of him or their children. As he desperately tries to help her remember, hidden secrets begin to unravel, challenging everything he thought he knew about their love and marriage.

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the film stars Sharon Ooja, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Tina Mba, Keppy Ekpenyong, and Bimbo Akintola.

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide on April 4, 2025.

6. Radio Voice

Produced and directed by Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Radio Voice follows the journey of a man who, after a series of misfortunes, discovers the power of his voice and the ability to inspire change. The story highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of storytelling.

It stars Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Nancy Isime, and Timini Egbuson. The film will be released in cinemas nationwide on April 11, 2025.

7. Ask Ebi Diaries

A blend of humour and satire, Aso Ebi Diaries captures the highs and lows of events and celebrations where culture, tradition, and personal drama collide.

Aso Ebi Diaries was directed by Biodun Stephen, and it features a stellar cast, including Shaffy Bello, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Nancy Isime. The movie is set to premiere in cinemas nationwide on April 18, 2025.

8. Adunni: Ogidan Birin

Adunni: Ogidan Binrin is an epic historical drama set in a fictional Nigerian community that paints a fascinating story of tyranny, resilience, and the fight for liberation.

Directed by Yemi Amodu, the film follows the rise of a ruthless ruler and the courageous individuals who dare to stand against oppression.

Adunni: Ogidan Binrin features a star-studded cast, including Funmi Ogidan-Bello, Nancy Isime, and Odunlade Adekola, and the film premieres nationwide on April 25.

9. Landline

Written, produced, and directed by Dele Doherty, Landline is a psychological thriller centred on an intriguing story of how a single phone call can alter the course of multiple lives–a complexity of human emotions, trust, and deception.

Landline features Gabriella Kingsley, Zainab Balogun, and Bucci Franklin, with voice performances by Durotimi Owa, Femi Doherty, Emmanuel Rain, Justin Ben, and Toke Benson. The film will be available for streaming globally on Prime Video starting April 25, 2025.

10. Makemation

Directed by Michael “Ama Psalmist” Akinrogunde and produced by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Makemation is a groundbreaking coming-of-age drama that explores the journey of a brilliant and determined young girl from rural Lagos, Nigeria.

The film features a stellar cast, including Tomi Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, Chioma Chukwuka, Ali Nuhu, Yvonne Jegede, Shaffy Bello, and Richard Mofe-Damijo. Makemation is set to premiere in cinemas nationwide on April 18, 2025.