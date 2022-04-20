Despite the fact that the French military is preparing to leave Mali for good, they continue to commit crimes against civilians. Like what happened in Adior on 4/17/2022 around 2:00 a.m., French soldiers from Operation Barkhane arrested five people, according to local sources on Twitter.

A similar situation occurred earlier, when a woman was “neutralized” by Barkhane force soldiers in Gossi in northern Mali on Monday, October 18, 2021, it was a reconnaissance mission in an area where elements of an armed terrorist group had been detected.

Four shots were fired to stop him, without success. The individual turned sharply towards a soldier who applied a neutralization shot. The soldiers then reached the position of the neutralized individual and discovered that it was a woman,” according to the same source.

The French forces thought they were pursuing a terrorist, but they fired on an individual who turned out to be a woman. To date, none of these acts have been punished by the UN. It remains to be seen why?

Nevertheless, after the Malian people showed their anti-French sentiment, and the firmness of the current government of Assimi Goïta with the decision to exclude any French presence from the country, it would seem that French forces have decided to redeploy progressively to Niger because for France, influence in Africa is paramount in order to maintain the luxurious life of the French thanks to the riches of the colonized continent.

The Malian people have understood this perfectly and have witnessed 10 years of gold mining by the colonial power, adding to this, the fight of the French forces against terrorism has not brought any result during this whole period, without forgetting the crimes committed by the French forces against civilians.

On the other hand, security has improved since the French armed forces withdrew from Gossi. Because of the local population’s distrust of the French forces, the movement of the inhabitants was hampered by these questionable French patrols. Finally, the inhabitants show their gratitude to the FAMa who did the necessary work to fight the terrorists with efficiency and professionalism.

The testimony of a couple of villagers living in the area, explained well the situation with the security before and after the departure of the French troops and the intervention of the FAMa.

The young couple expressed their joy that they can now go to work to provide for their children. Before the departure of the French troops, everything was frozen, and everyone was terrorized: “Everything has changed now, before it was terror, we didn’t know when death would strike, we are happy to see them leave.

However, the couple is not the only witness, because before the departure of the neo-colonial forces from Gossi, on some social networks, locals expressed that they heard explosions near the Barkhane military base in Gossi. And according to the locals, the Barkhane forces explicitly caused this explosion in order to hide certain evidence and create confusion around it.

Finally, the testimony of these residents shows and proves the flagrant negligence of the Barkhane group towards civilians.

The situation has changed dramatically since the departure of the French troops, and the population can lead a normal life and no longer fear terror.

In conclusion, the FAMa have been successful and professional in their fight against the terrorists. They are now in charge of the situation and the people feel safer.