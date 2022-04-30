By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Special Adviser to Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab has urged Nigerians, particularly, Muslims to continue praying for the unity of the country, mutual love and peaceful transition in the current democratic dispensation in 2023.

Wahab gave the advice in his congratulatory message as Muslim faithful worldwide set to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting and for successfully completing a whole month fasting period.

He commended Muslim faithful for observing all the rites associated with fasting, noting that God would reward their perseverance, tolerance, inconveniences and self- deprivation in the cause Allah.

Wahab therefore, urged them to use the occasion to pray for the unity of the country, mutual love and peaceful transition in the current democratic dispensation.

The Special Adviser, who also urged Nigerians to come together and use the advantage of their diversity to build a united and stronger country that will be the pride of Africa, added that “there is always strength in unity.”

Wahab, also urged political gladiators across party lines to work together for the peace of the country, “we should always ensure that elections are peacefully conducted to strengthen the nation’s democracy for the progress of our dear country.”

He continued, “As we are moving towards another phase in our democratic experience, I urge all politicians to always place the unity of the country above any other considerations and play by the rules of the game.

“It is our country and nobody will come and build it for us. We should always be conscious of the vital position that Nigeria occupies among other African countries, we should show leadership by example through peaceful electoral processes and mutual love for one another.”

On the two newly established State Universities by the Sanwo -Olu administration, the Special Adviser noted that their establishment would give youths in the state more access to varsity education.

He noted that limited carrying capacity of the nation’s citadel of knowledge remained a major obstacle to achieving university education dream in the country, stressing that the vision of establishing two Universities at the same time would be a legacy that Governor Sanwo Olu would forever be remembered for.

Wahab, who said he was pleased to identify with Muslim in the celebration, prayed to the Almighty Allah to accept their fasting as an act of Ibadah while forgiving them their sins.