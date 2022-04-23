•I’ll be a good husband —Fidelis

•Inside story of the celebrity marriage

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The much-talked about traditional marriage of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic finally took place last Tuesday, amid glitz and tight security at her country home, in Aboh-Mbaise, Imo State.

But while the ceremony was soaring and everyone was expressing their happiness for the new couple, the bride’s kinsmen had one message for their son-in-law, Fidelis Anosike. And it was such a message that will ring in groom’s ears for eternity

“Rita is your last bus stop. Don’t mess around with her, don’t use her as your punching bag. Remember that you married Ada Mbaise,” they echoed in the ears of Anosike, who’s the publisher of Daily Times.

Interestingly, the groom hails from the tribe of the late Senator President, Chuba Okadigbo in Anambra, and his wife, Senator Margaret Okadigbo was physically present alongside Senator Anosike to honour and support the couple.

Even as the bride’s kinsmen made it clear to the groom that they are more interested in the happiness of their daughter than their friendship with him. Some of the remarks at the event if they were anything to go by, painted some picture of the groom. But as the Holy Bible stated: “Love conquers all things and covers a multitude of sin.”

Rita has found true love in the arms of Anosike and that’s what matters to the couple. And the more reason they painted the ancient town of Mbaise red during the week.

Giving his royal blessings to the couple, HRM, Eze Marcellenus J.O Naturuocha, the bride’s uncle urged the groom to endeavour to be a good husband to their daughter.

What Ihedioha told the groom

Just as the former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, a friend of the groom and Chairman of Daily Times told him in plain language that Rita Dominic is his last bus stop.

In his words: “ Mbaise women are the best and we have the best wives across the country. Our daughter will not disappoint you. She has chosen to marry you and she will stay in her marriage. Fidelis, you are going nowhere again. We have chained you today,” apparently alluding to his past marriages.

“I want to testify before you people that I know Fidelis’ family very well. I grew up under the wings of Dr Chuba Okadigbo and I can tell that Fidelis is running nowhere. We shall advise our daughter on how to manage her husband.”

Ihedioha’s remarks were greeted with thunderous ovation, after which the bride was ushered into the arena to greet thousands of friends and well-wishers in attendance.

Dressed in her traditional attire like ‘a true princess’, Rita Dominic moved round to greet the distinguished guests made up of royal fathers, politicians and friends of the couple. She danced to the rhythm of her heartbeat as her bridal beads drew the attention of everyone. Her husband equally was in high spirits as he showed up, donning a white agbada and a red cap. He also displayed his several dance steps as his family and friends accompanied him to the venue in fleets of cars.

While the star-studded ceremony lasted, the villagers were stunned with the eminent personalities that thronged their ancient town to be part of history. It was indeed the first of its kind in Mbaise and the villagers couldn’t hide their excitement.

Fleets of cars were seen parked around the bride’s compound, sparking surprise and some disbelief among the natives who tagged the event as ‘a royal wedding.’

Days earlier, the bride and groom had treated their friends to pre-wedding festivities after releasing their pre-wedding photos on social media. The bride also turned heads at her bridal shower hosted by Moët and Chandon and it was nothing short of a beautiful experience.

However, after the traditional marriage rites, attention shifted to the Landmark Event Centre venue of the reception, where many Nollywood stars were already waiting for the party to start.

The high point of the night was when the bride took to the floor to dance as e-money alongside Kcee stepped out to rain several bundles of 500 naira notes on her. Soon, other guests including the bride’s colleagues joined her on the dance floor and the whole place erupted with excitement.

UNIPORT graduates’ testimonies!

Another high point of the evening was the sharing of testimonies by UNIPORT Theatre Arts graduates, where Rita Dominic honed her artistic skills.

Taking the first shot was comic actor Charles Inojie, who described the bride as “a thorough-bred thespian, representing panache, posh and class. And all of that has culminated in where she has found herself today. “

He revealed that the actress was two years ahead of him back in the university, adding that “ what has happened here today underscores the core essence of what Rita Dominic represents.”

Also, veteran actor, Ejike Asiegbu, who was a former students union of the institution, described the bride as “a very disciplined lady back in her university days.” He expressed his happiness to be associated with the couple.

‘This is the longest time I will see Fidelis stay still’

On his own, comedian Bovi described the actress as a virtuous woman, while jokingly taking on her husband. “Those of you who know her husband Fidelis! This is the longest time I will see Fidelis stay still. He’s a stubborn brat,” Bovi said jokingly.

But after all said and done, the groom promised to be a good husband to the bride. The event was not just a roll call of Nollywood stars, but also, it brought old and new actors together, redefining what it means to be married to a celebrity. The stars stormed Owerri, in their blaze of glories, displaying posh, class and style. The atmosphere was electric just as the weather was friendly throughout the duration of the epochal ceremony. The bride’s colleagues in the movies industry were all over her, cheering her up on her special day.

Some of the celebrities that graced the occasion were ailing comic actor, Mr. John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu who was accompanied by his wife, Chidi Mokeme, actress Lilian Bach, Joke Silva, Shan George and Mildred Okwo.

Others are ,Uche Elendu, Oma Nnadi, Nuella Njuigbo, Hilda Dokunbo and Queen Nwokoye.

Also, billionaire businessman, E-money and Kcee, comedian Bovi , Julius Agwu, Okey Bakassi who hosted the evening were all present to honour the couple.