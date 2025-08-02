Accept your differences, trust each other, Etsu Nupe advises couples

The Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, reminded the couples that marriage is a life journey hence they should be prepared to live together as one irrespective of their differences.

Abubakar gave the advice on Friday in Busu, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger, at the wedding fatiha of Muhammed Sani-Dadi and Balkisu Muhammed Baba-Busu.

Balkisu is the daughter of Minna Zonal Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Muhammed Baba-Busu.

The Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, was represented at the occasion by Alhaji Yahaya Baba, Jakada Etsu Nupe.

Abubakar urged the bride to be submissive to her husband and be responsible at all times for a successful marriage.

He also urged the groom to always be sincere and upright in his dealings for a good family.

The traditional ruler further urged them to always depend on the Almighty Allah in everything they do the good of their marriage.

“It is very clear that any family that doesn’t depend on the Almighty Allah might not have the desired peace and progress in their homes,” he told the couple.

The Chief Imam of Busu Central/Juma’at Mosque, Alhaji Usman Muhammed, urged the couple to embrace their differences and be sincere to each other.

“With understanding of each other, no doubt, such union will definitely translate into a good one and bring forth responsible children.

“Trying to change each other in the journey of marriage will likely cause disharmony and can lead to serious problems in the marriage.

“Therefore, the bride must learn to accept the groom and vice versa for a stable and good home.

“You will discover that with time, changes will take place especially, if they complement each other in whatever they are doing as husband and wife,” the cleric said.

The chief imam prayed that the almighty Allah bless them with good children that would have the fear of Allah in all their endeavours.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to direct, guide and protect them from the evil people, adding that some marriages had collapsed due to the activities of the evil people.

Also Baba-Busu prayed that Almighty Allah to take charge of the union and bless it according to His mercies.

He urged them to ensure that love, truthfulness, commitment, perseverance and contentment were their watchwords to enable them succeed as husband and wife.

“I have no doubt that the people that were joined together today as husband and wife, are people of integrity, straightforwardness and uprightness. So, I urge them to continue in that spirit.

“It’s my prayer that as from this moment the joy flowing from both families will birth good news, well-raised children,” he said