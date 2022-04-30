Says Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) C’ttee in charge

Management of National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, has denied allegations that the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) scheme in the hospital is in shambles.

The hospital, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer Mrs Adenike Ayo, described the allegation that Medical Director of the hospital personally or singularly handles the procurement process of drugs in the hospital as libelous and malicious, adding that the management of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, is committed to the provision of top class and affordable health care services to Nigerians.

Adenike described the purported letter signed by the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) alleging that the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) scheme in the hospital, is in shambles, as untrue.

She said the procurement of drugs into the hospital follows guidelines as recommended in the National Drug Policy 3rd edition 2021 Section 4.2, sub-section IV page 8 which states that; ‘Procurement at all levels shall be by open competitive tender and in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007 and other extant rules, regulations and circulars, as amended, and shall be conducted transparently with the advice of the Pharmacy Department of health facilities’.

According to her, the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Committee of the hospital is responsible for all the processes involved in the procurement of drugs in the hospital. The committee, she added, comprises of a Surgeon, the Heads of Pharmacy, Procurement, Accounts, Audit, Nursing, Legal unit of the Institution and Head of Pharmacy Store.

Mrs Ayo said: “This diverse and multidisciplinary nature of membership in the committee ensures that no single individual can influence the process for their personal interest and gains. It ensures the availability of affordable, safe and good quality drugs.

“The entire process of pre-qualification, the technical and financial bid review and the final selection of drug suppliers is carried out by this committee, of which the Medical Director is NOT a member.