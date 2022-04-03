By Funmi Komolafe

In the next couple of days, it would be Easter, when we remember the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. His resurrection is the reason Christians believe that Jesus lives. Indeed, Jesus is alive.

The life of Christ presents us with many lessons that must necessarily be a part of our lives as Christians.

The Lord Jesus thought us to pray. He demonstrated many times that without prayer, we might not obtain the desires of our hearts.What is prayer? Simply put, it is a way of communicating with God.

A time that one pours out his or her heart to the Creator of Heaven and Earth.According to John 1 vs.1 (KJV): “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God”.Verse 14: And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth”.Jesus prayed when he came to dwell among us.

One of the instances that Jesus prayed is recorded in John 11: 40-42: “Jesus saith unto her, Said, I not unto thee, that, if thou wouldest believe, thou, shouldest see the glory of God?Then they took away the stone from the place where the dead was laid. And Jesus lifted up his eyes, and said, Father, I thank thee that thou hast heard me.And I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me”.

This is the story of Lazarus that you are familiar with. Lazarus had died and had been buried for four days. Physically, he ought to be stinking.In this story, Mary told the Lord that he would have prevented Lazarus from death, had he come early.

Verses 33-35 of the same chapter states: “When Jesus therefore saw her weeping, and the Jews also weeping which came with her, he groaned in the spirit and was troubled.And said, Where have ye laid him? They said unto him, Lord, come and see.Jesus wept”.There are many lessons for us in this short Bible passage.

First is that God is never late. Mary had concluded that Lazarus would never live again since he died and has been in the grave for four days but Jesus came and raised him up. I don’t know that condition that you are passing though, God is coming to intervene.People may have reached the conclusion that at your age, you cannot have biological children. In the physical realm, that may be true but the spiritual realm is not time bound.

Brother and Sister, weep no more, pray and be expectant, God of suddenly will show up for you in Jesus name.A second lesson is that you are not alone. God is aware of what you are passing through especially if you cry unto Him.

God that is able to turn your situation around is aware of your challenges. In this passage, we read that when Jesus saw Mary and the Jews weeping, “ he groaned in the spirit and was troubled”. That is the compassionate God for you.

God knows what you and I are passing through and is willing to turn that sorrowful situation into a joyful one.

To confirm that the Lord shares our pains, the Bible recorded that “Jesus wept”.Jesus wept because he had compassion for Mary and the other mourners.

Not because he didn’t know that Lazarus could live.In the name of Jesus, whatever has made people to write you off, will soon have a turn around that will make people glorify God on your behalf.Brethren, we must learn to pray.

ALSO READ: Alleged N998m fraud in Oyo: Makinde threatens to resign if…

Adjust your timetable in a way that you allocate some time for prayers.When we pray, we should have also give thanks for answered prayers. Why? This is because; a single service or even a day is not enough to thank God for his mercy. What am I saying?

If a couple have been waiting on the Lord for children for as long as 20 years, they would have been written off by people and sometimes, medical practitioners but if the couple have faith in God, they would continue to pray looking forward to the day of joy.

When conception takes place, prayer continues. Actually, this is the time to pray more.I recall the story of a lady, who got married and her husband’s relations vowed that she would never have children in her marriage because, her husband was expected to educate his siblings and their raising biological children would conflict with the expectation of the extended family.

Brethren, everywhere the woman, prayed she was told this. She however held on to God in prayer and service.

God intervened and she gave birth to a baby boy. Many of her husband’s relations were so dumb founded that some failed to congratulate her. Those who attended the naming ceremony wore mournful looks.

Of course for the couple it was a day of joy. They gave thanks to God and continued to do so as the baby grew. Till today with the baby over 10 years, they are still thanking God.Consistent prayers, with thanksgiving results in miracles.Do not wear mournful looks because you are waiting on the Lord for children.

Move on in your career, your studies or whatever you are doing. Never allow a challenge to weigh you down. If you fail to progress in whatever you are doing, when the children arrive, you may not be able to progress at that same pace again.

As Christians we are told in Thessalonians 5 vs. 16-19: “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

Quench not the Spirit”.Never stop praying. When you stop praying, you quench the spirit.Once your spirit does not believe that a miracle is possible, you may get nothing except if God shows you mercy.Take a cue from our Lord Jesus in the story of Lazarus. He gave thanks before calling Lazarus out of the grave.

You too should give thanks for the baby or babies you are expecting.

Romans 12 vs. 12 teaches us: “Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer”.To rejoice in hope simply means that you don’t have to appear sorrowful because of any challenge. Childbearing, living single when you ought to be married, health challenges or whatever. Pray and continue to rejoice in the Lord.As we wait on the Lord, we need to be patient.

Ephesians 4 vs. 2 ( NIV): “Be completely, humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love”.Brothers and sisters, you need to be patient with each other. The period of waiting puts pressure on the marriage. You need the grace of God to be above such pressure. When you bear challenges in love, you would not allow relations or in-laws to influence your attitude towards your spouse.

Once you let them know you would not discuss your childbearing challenge or politely tell them that you have chosen to wait on the Lord, they will stop putting pressure on your marriage.

Brothers, protect your home. Many of those who put pressure on you because your wife is year to bear children are what some Pastors call ‘unfriendly friends’.They pretend to share your pains but mock you behind you.

Brethren, God is never tired of our prayers.Set aside a few days to pray and fast. Continue to pray, pray until your miracle manifests.

Shalom!

Vanguard News Nigeria