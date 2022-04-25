APRIL 14, 2022 marked the eighth sad anniversary of the abduction of the 276 Chibok Schoolgirls by Boko Haram Islamic terrorists.

That over 100 of them still remain in the terrorists’ den should have been enough reason for the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency to be in a sombre mood.

Rather than that, we saw a meeting of the Council of State, COS, endorsing Buhari’s presidential pardon of two former governors convicted for looting their state treasuries. Former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State was jailed 12 years for diverting N1.64bn between 1999 and 2007.

Dariye, who governed Plateau State for the same period, was handed a 14-year jail term for pocketing N1.126bn.

They had barely served for four years. The Presidency justified their pardon on health ground and alleged “old age”. Nyame is 66 while Dariye is 64.

The questions that arise are: since when was age a ground for the truncation of the course of justice? Have we not seen how hale and hearty individuals suddenly “fall sick” once they are brought to court to face the law?

This unconscionable presidential prerogative of mercy has been interpreted as a pandering to what is now known as the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, dictum that any corrupt politician who joined the APC would be forgiven. We have seen this trait in the corruption cases of some convicted former governors who have joined the party, including Dariye and Nyame who were reprieved after joining the APC.

Dariye and Nyame could come in handy for the ruling party in their states which are PDP strongholds.

These unholy pardons are total negations of the avowed anti-graft agenda of the Buhari administration.

Many things happening in the system suggest that the regime has virtually abandoned its anti-graft stance in efforts to keep the party in power after 2023. With the APC’s ticket to the highest bidder through this prohibitive cost of nomination fees for its elective positions, the anti-graft agenda has been unhinged.

These pardons have made nonsense of the gallant and patriotic efforts of the anti-graft officials and the judges who eschewed corrupt personal gains to pursue the course of justice.

The United States government only recently complained that our courts give judgements to the highest bidders.

These pardons will only worsen this perception and further isolate our country as a rogue in the comity of nations.

It is unfortunate that the Council of State has turned to a presidential rubber stamp. It allows itself to be used to feather the political nests of our incumbent rulers.

Though a constitutional body, it has failed to guide incumbent presidents to do the right thing towards upholding good governance, national conscience and the people’s welfare.

Vanguard News Nigeria