By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen will only consider a switch to Premier League football with Arsenal if his condition is met.

Osimhen who fired blank on Sunday as Napoli threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2, and most likely their chances of winning the Scudetto against Empoli, says the London club must qualify for the Champions League if they want his services.

Aside side, Arsenal has been told to prepare about £67m to land Osimhen, according to the Sun UK.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also reports that Arsenal have “already taken several concrete steps, through intermediaries” to lay the groundworks for a deal.

Although Arsenal currently occupies the fourth spot on the table, nothing is guaranteed, yet, as there are five games left in the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are only two points above 5th place Tottenham and four above Manchester United who they defeated on Saturday.

Arsenal last qualified for the Champions League in the 2016/17 season.

