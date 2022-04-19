….declare intention to purchase lawmaker’s nomination form

By Gabriel Olawale

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Comrade Peter Akptason, has received the endorsement of Okpameri stakeholders and APC leaders in Akoko-North Constituency to serve another term.

This was made known at an event held at the Civic Centre, Ibillo, where the stakeholders, who also doubles as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced their support for his continuation in office based on his impressive performance and their recognition of the exclusive benefits his position as a ranking member of the federal parliament could attract to the constituency.

A signed document by the stakeholders stated that, “We are here to let him (Hon. Akpatason) know we are very proud of him and all of us are solidly behind him. We are here to let him know that we are not unaware of the destructive lies being peddled against his person by some self seeking and self centre individuals, who over the past years, were given opportunities but they messed it up.”

“From what we have seen so far, the good projects you are using your privileged office to attract to us. It simply tells us that a ranking member has more advantages than disadvantages. We can see that as a ranking member, you can do more works than first timers.”

“Our land is daily yearning for more developments, and we are sure, if given another four years to continue this good work, we would be able to bridge the developmental gap in our land.”

“As a people, we have had enough of experimentations in Akoko-Edo. We have had enough of “it is our ethnic group turn in Akoko-Edo”. Our LGA, is too backward to be practicing turn by turn, we need developments. We need a high ranking voice to take our plights to the various govts in Nigeria, telling them that Akoko-Edo is too big to be one LGA. We want to see one or two local govt created from Akoko-Edo.”

“We need a ranking voice to change our story for better, to help our sons and daughters to be appointed into parastals, agencies and ministries, either, as DG, ED, Board Members or as Commissioners. All of these can’t be done by a first timer.”

“Drawing from these facts above and many other reasons, is why we are gathered here today to impress it on Rt. Hon. Peter Akpatason to make himself available for another term of four years for us.”

Calling on him to present himself for a mandate renewal, the stakeholders also disclosed their fund-raising efforts to purchase his nomination form when the window is declared open by the party.

“It is true that, for all other terms he has represented us, he brought himself. But, we, the Stakeholders of Okpameri extraction in APC, in conjuction with all other stakeholders from the other ethnic groups in Akoko-Edo, who believe in development of Akoko-Edo, are calling on him this time around to go for us one more time,” they said.

“Finally, we want to let you know that we have already started raising funds among ourselves, to purchase your nomination form, as soon as our great party start selling form for nomination. This we are doing to demonstrate to you that this mandate renewal, is our own, it is for the betterment of Akoko-Edo and as such, we shall support you to succeed.”