NSCDC CG warns personnel against reprisals after Police invasion of Imo Command

Following Monday’s brazen attack on the Imo state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC by men of the Imo state Police Command, Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has warned his personnel against any form of reprisal, expressing his commitment to deepening interagency cooperation.

Monday’s reported invasion of the NSCDC Imo state Command had left one of the officers dead while the State Commandant was manhandled and stripped to his underpants.

Heavily armed men of the Squadron-18 Mobile Police, Owerri, who attacked the state NSCDC boss alongside his officers were said to have engaged in sporadic shootings, forcing residents of the area to scamper to safety.

A heated argument was said to have ensued between the driver of the NSCDC boss and a police officer in mufti, who had blocked the exit way of the commandant’s entourage as they were returning from Abacheke, the bunkering site where scores were burnt to death in Egbema.

However, reacting to the incident on Tuesday, the NSCDC boss sued for peace and directed personnel of the Imo State Command to remain calm and not take the laws into their own hands.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC headquarters, DCC Olusola Odumosu in a statement quoted the CG as stating that security is a collective responsibility and every agency of government empowered by law to protect lives and property of Nigerians must work together and see themselves as partners in progress.

Noting that two wrongs cannot make a right, the CG said “there are more progressive channels to resolve issues amicably without necessarily resorting to violent attacks on each other’s personnel or facilities”.

He described the invasion of its Command headquarters in Imo state as avoidable and unnecessary in the face of synergy and collaboration that is needed to combat the various security challenges in the country and urged all NSCDC personnel to maintain a high level of civility and decorum by avoiding any form of confrontation with other security and law enforcement personnel while going about their lawful duties.

Addressing his personnel on the matter, Dr Audi maintained that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is committed to peaceful coexistence among security agencies and remained undaunted despite all that transpired.

“Our mandate of securing lives and protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure is very sacrosanct in ridding the nation of criminal elements and economic saboteurs, therefore, I urge you to remain focused, resolute and continue to maintain harmonious relationship with your professional colleagues on the field at all time, even in the face of harassment and intimidation”. CG said

As the lead agency in safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Dr Audi directed all officers and men of the Corps to carry out the Presidential Order of clamping down on economic saboteurs, petroleum pipeline vandals and illegal bunkerers across the nation, reiterating the need to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Code of Ethics of the NSCDC.

“We are committed to synergy and collaboration with other agencies despite what has happened. I therefore, urge all my officers to remain calm and avoid any form of reprisal attack by allowing the leadership of both agencies to resolve the matter amicably. We are also seeking the support of members of the public in the fight against insecurity affecting our dear nation through timely release of intelligence information that could lead to the arrest of all criminal elements disturbing the peace of the country”, the CG said.

