By Emmanuel Elebeke

Despite the challenges being faced in the industry by operators, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria, ALTON says its members have no plans for tariff reviews in the country for now.



The Chairman of the Association, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, who gave the assurance on Wednesday while fielding questions on Television interview said they have no immediate plan to increase telecom tariff, rather they are currently consulting with the regulators and others in government to see what kind of sustainability they can have for the industry.”



According to him, ‘‘telcos are working with other stakeholders to see the best possible way to continue business without reviewing the tariffs. We have no such plans; we guarantee that there will be continuous service availability to all citizens in all places at all times.



“We don’t have plans for tariff reviews. We are consulting with our regulators and others in government to see what kind of sustainability we can have for the industry we have no immediate plans to review public tariffs.”



He was reacting to question on the claims in several quarters that the telecom operators are set to increase their rates.

On the baring of unlinked customers’ lines over their failure to link their SIM cards with the National Identity Number (NIN), Engr. Adbayo said the since the directive from government, there has also been a lot of pressure on the systems.



‘‘Since the new directive, there has been a surge in the number of persons trying to link their SIM cards with NIN. It has been a lot of pressure at various experience centres, there has also been a lot of pressure on the systems.’’



“It has been a lot of concerns expressed by the members of the public to our various contact centres; so it appears the heat is coming to all of us at this time.



“Unfortunately, we have been on this for fourteen months, many people didn’t respond to the call to link their SIM to their NIN and so we are where we are. Certainly, the last 24 hours, has been enormous pressure on at the various experience centre.”



The ALTON boss, however, called on various authorities to do all that is possible within their powers to assist their members in securing the telecom infrastructure as critical national assets as recent event has shown that any attack on them will amount to an ill-wind that blows no one any good.