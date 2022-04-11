.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Olori Sandra Thomas is a businesswoman and a top-notch beautician; she is the owner of LIAM’S SECRETS.

Liam’s Secrets’ range of skincare products was born out of the passion of a woman who has worked closely with women on skin care issues over a period of 12 years.

She clearly understood what quality and good skin care are all about, a beautician, skincare consultant, an author and very recently, a skincare products label owner. She spoke with WO SMEs about the secret behind her brand.

Tell us the story behind the name of your skincare line, Liam’s Secrets?

Liam’s Secrets as a label was born out of a passion for women and their skin. Women love to care for their skin and we pride ourselves on our ability to meet that desire.

As an expert in the cosmetics industry, can you elaborate on the hidden opportunities in the industry?

The opportunities are enormous, it’s a huge market and we have quite a number yet untouched. The zeal to have good skin is popular at the moment and we, as beauticians and skin experts, will not let our consumers down.

Is the cosmetics industry capital-intensive?

I am not talking about selling substandard skincare products; I am talking about authentic skincare products; investing in that aspect at the moment is capital-intensive.

What are the challenges since inception?

Electricity, foreign exchange fluctuations, low patronage because of the state of the nation, among others.

Compare and contrast the cosmetics industry now and when you started.

When I started 12 years ago, the awareness was not really there, I did a lot of interviews and cajoled people to understand that a good skin speaks for itself, you don’t have to wear billion-dollar clothes to look good, you can actually achieve a perfect skin glow while you wear not- so-expensive clothes and you get a billion-dollar appearance in looks and elegance.

What would you say to people who would want to use the product?

It’s free from all harmful chemicals, affordable and it works. Just apply it smoothly and gently to the body, it nourishes the body.

Vanguard News Nigeria