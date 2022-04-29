Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The corpse found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition in the highbrow Maitama district of Abuja has been confirmed by the police as that of a missing corps member deployed to the nation’s capital, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, made this known in a statement, yesterday, entitled, ‘Re: Missing Body.’

Terungwa, a graduate of Microbiology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, went missing April 14 after she left home fully dressed in her NYSC uniform. Unfortunately, she did not return alive.

Her death is still being treated as “unexplained.” However, sources at the NYSC headquarters believe that at this stage, there was a third-party involvement.

The NYSC statement read: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing corps member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition.

“On account of this, management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body. It was later confirmed that the remains were that of a missing corps member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are, however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to bring them to justice.”

