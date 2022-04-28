By Emmanuel Okogba

Mino Raiola whose presumed death was announced on Thursday has tweeted to debunk the rumour, creating uncertainty over the actual state of the top football agent’s health status.

News broke that Raiola had passed at the age of 54 after a brief illness, and tributes had started pouring it.

In a quick response, he said it was the second time in four months his death was being announced and was not happy with it.

The tweet read: “Current health status for the ones wondering: p*ssed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milan speaking on Raiola conditions said: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.

Raiola represents superstars players like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.

Vanguard News Nigeria