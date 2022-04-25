By Precious Chukwudi
Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dike, has taken to social media to ask vital questions
Tonto Dike, also known as Tontolet, chided women who broke-shame guys and yet do not want men to talk about their bodies.
The actress, who is known for a lot of controversies, asked these questions:
“Why is it OK for women to say things like ‘I don’t do broke guys’ or ‘I don’t do short men’?
“But when a man says ‘I don’t do fat women’ then it is body shaming?
“Please, I am asking for my son’s future.”