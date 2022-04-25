By Precious Chukwudi

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dike, has taken to social media to ask vital questions

Tonto Dike, also known as Tontolet, chided women who broke-shame guys and yet do not want men to talk about their bodies.

The actress, who is known for a lot of controversies, asked these questions:

“Why is it OK for women to say things like ‘I don’t do broke guys’ or ‘I don’t do short men’?

“But when a man says ‘I don’t do fat women’ then it is body shaming?

“Please, I am asking for my son’s future.”