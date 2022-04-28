By Eguono Odjegba

In line with the expectations of decongesting the nation’s seaports and building a viable inland port system to expand the frontiers of international trade, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has said that the Kano Free Trade Zone, KFTZ, has begun picking up significantly.

The Customs Area Controller, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Comptroller M.A Umar who made the disclosure said that the command generated 10billion revenue between January and March 2022 from customs activities within the command, including KFTZ.

Umar who was showcasing his first quarter scorecard for the year said trading activities have improved at the KFTZ, even as he warned those engaged in the trading of prohibited endangered animal species to desist henceforth, noting that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

The customs area boss said the command intercepted a total of 3, 712 donkey skin, 3 bags of donkey penis, foreign parboiled rice, secondhand clothing, foreign soaps in addition to other items within the period under review.

He explained that the seizures were made at different locations within the command, noting that four suspects were arrested in connection with the smuggling of the donkey skin, adding however that the suspects have been released on administrative bail pending the conclusion of investigation.

Umar said donkey is an endangered species under the Convention on International Trade Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, CITES, in which Nigeria is signatory. He pledged to also build on the pillar of cooperation and synergy with sister agencies that he inherited, and to enhance stakeholders’ cooperation and dialogue required to facilitate trade and promote national security at all time.

“The Command is doing well and was able to collect 10.1 Billion as revenue into the coffers of the federal government. In addition our activities at the free trade zone have improved.”

“The Command will continue to put in place necessary measures to improve on the collection so far made with support from other units of the Command. We will maintain our overall success through synergy, through continued to dialogue.

“We will continue to engage and educate the local business community on the security, health and economic implications of smuggling while discharging the statutory responsibilities of enforcing compliance with government fiscal policies.

“This moment mark a fresh opportunity for cordial working relationship between Nigeria Customs Service and you the stakeholders and business community. One of the core functions is to ensure facilitation of legitimate trade.”

He added that the command will also continue to engage in sensitising the public on the need to clear their goods through the inland terminals to promote full utilization of the KFTZ.