By Davies Iheamnachor

The Minister of Transportation, Mr.Chibuike Amaechi, has declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt Saturday at the Thanksgiving organised by his party, the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers State, said he has had much experience in governance for over 23 years, adding that he understands the needs of the nation.

He said: “I have titled this message, Forward with Courage. Fellow Nigerians, I stand before you today to declare my intention to contest. I stand here to submit my application to serve as the next President of our nation.”