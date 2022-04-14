.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Professor Christopher Imumolen, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Accord Party, has said that Nigeria’s security challenges appear to overwhelm the All Progressive Congress-led Federal Government.

He said this while reacting to the recent terrorist attacks in the country which have seen over 100 people killed and another 140 train passengers abducted in the last few days.

Imumolen, who claimed that the country is in a precarious security situation, said the development has shown that Nigerians are not safe anywhere – in vehicles, on the train or on aircraft.

The presidential aspirant spoke at the Accord Party national Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, while picking up of expression of interest and nomination form for the 2023 presidential election.

Imumolen expressed concern that Nigeria was sliding gradually into a state of anarchy, and called for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the present regime has been overwhelmed by the situation but said he was on a mission to “rescue” Nigeria.

He said, “Yesterday, many people were killed in Plateau. A few weeks ago several people were killed in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Nigeria is no longer safe.

“We can no longer through the roads, the air, and the railways. Our children can no longer go to school. Just yesterday again, some students in Adamawa were kidnapped in school.

“We now live in a society where even the rich are afraid to showcase their wealth. It is so terrible. Those who are poor are getting poorer by the day.

“So, there is a need for Nigeria to look beyond just having those whose faces are out there to begin to run the affairs of this country and dwindle the economy. What we need is the sincerity of purpose and straightforward leadership to save Nigeria, which I will provide, if I am elected the President.”

In his remarks, the national chairman of the party, Mohammed Lawal Nalado, urged the youths to engage more in politics to achieve a new Nigeria.

While noting that Imumolen belonged to what he described as the youth constituency, he said: “Go back to history, you will see that it was the youths that fought for the independence of Nigeria. The first set of leadership we had in this country post-independence were all youths. Even when the military took over power, the leaders that emerged were also youths.

“But why are Nigerian youths of today waiting and asking for the power to be given to them? The youths of those days sought for power and took power and made relative good use of power.”

Vanguard News Nigeria