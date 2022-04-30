…They said they did not come with a result sheet – Imo PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

Angry Youths of the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday held hostage the panel who came from Abuja, to conduct the ward congress of the PDP, in the state over alleged missing result sheets.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, the panel led by the Chairman identified as Mr Udensi, made up of four men and one woman, was held hostage at the party Secretariat located along Okigwe road in Owerri.

The reason the youths gave was that the panel told them that they did not come with the result sheets and that they allegedly handed them over to the office of the National Secretary of the PDP.

The angry youths alleged that they were afraid that the panel could go to Abuja, and enter a different result from what happened at the wards.

One of the angry youths who spoke to Vanguard from the PDP, secretariat, alleged that trouble started when the ward congresses were concluded and the party members arrived at the state secretariat to meet with the panel to start entering the result and when the panel were asked to bring out the result sheet they said they left it in Abuja with the office of the National Secretary.



“We have to block them that nobody is going out until they provide the result sheet, there will be peace.”

When Vanguard called the Imo state PDP, Director General of the New Media, Collins Opurozor confirmed the incident and said: “In keeping with guidelines all the ward of our party held their congresses in some cases there was actual voting and others consensus. The party has a guideline this exercise done at the wards will be communicated through the LGA, through a letter signed by the chairman and secretary and all the leaders of the wards. All these things happened and were submitted to the LGA chairmen.

“But to our shock upon the arrival of the election panel that came from Abuja, they said they had no result sheet. So the apprehension began from the point we can’t lay our hands on the result sheets.”