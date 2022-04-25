– warns against oil bunkering and other criminal activities

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has expressed his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones on Saturday after the ill-fated oil bunkering explosion at Ohaji/Egbema while he joins the host community in mourning over their loss.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma, in a statement signed by DG Hope New Media Center, Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya, has expressed his sadness over the incident, describing it as an unfortunate occurrence which underscores the basis of his fight against crime and criminality as well as his visible stand against economic sabotage in the State.

He expressed his worry as to why people will continue to indulge in such a dangerous crime knowing that the resultant effect could cost them their lives and called for a halt by those who are into it and urged those considering going into the illegal venture to desist from it in order to save lives.

Gov. Uzodimma reiterated that his administration, from inception, has been waging war against illegal oil bunkering in the state and it has continued to yield positive results despite some criminal elements still indulging in the illicit act.

He further warned that his administration will no longer take it lightly on those operating illegal refineries in the State as well as those patronizing them and he has instructed security operatives to comb the area to ensure that those operating in their hideouts are arrested and prosecuted to avert a reoccurrence.

In the meantime, Gov. Hope Uzodimma has directed the state Commissioner for Petroleum, Rt. Hon. Good luck Nana Opiah undertaking an assessment of the level of damage caused by the explosion in the area and promised to implement all necessary measures to avert any further reoccurrence.

