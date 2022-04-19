.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Economist, Dr Wale Bolorunduro, has described entrepreneurs as the best solution to the problem of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

Bolorunduro who is a former commissioner for finance in Osun State, stated this at the Diocese of Ijesa North Anglican Diocess, Ijebu-Jesa, during the 2nd graduation ceremony of WINAD Vocational and Business Institute.

While presenting sewing machines and other equipment to the graduating students, Bolorunduro said he has committed himself to the humanitarian services, assuring that he would do everything within his capacity to ensure that poverty is reduced to the barest minimum in his community.

Bolorunduro who is the patron, of women’s organizations in the diocese, advised the graduating students to see the opportunity as a rare privileged.

“This is an opportunity for you. We didn’t have this kind of opportunity. They have given you good job. You have to try and get better.

“My wife and I have agreed that our contribution to this project will be increasing every year,” Bolorunduro assured.

The president of the institute, Dr Margaret Oluyamo, commended Bolorunduro for his contributions and distribution of 17 sewing machines in 2020 when the programme started.

She announced employment for one of the 17 graduating students, Kehinde Funmilola, who learnt catering and was very punctual during the training.

According to Oluyamo, 15 students learned fashion design while 2 persons learned catering.

The Bishop, Diocese of Ijesa North, Rt. Revd Isaac Oluyamo encouraged the students to use the equipment for the betterment of their lives and their families without forgetting the Anglican Communion.