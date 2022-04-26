…lauds Makinde over infrastructural revolution in Oyo

we’re redefining good governance, Makinde says

From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; wife of former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan; Managing Director, Planet Project Limited, Biodun Otunola and Commissioner of Public Works and Transport, Kehinde Shangodoyin during the commissioning of Challenge and Ojoo Bus Terminals in Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, was on Tuesday, joined by his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to commission the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals in Ibadan.

Governor Obaseki, who was the special guest of honour at the commissioning, commended Makinde for delivering the two massive bus terminals among many others, despite the economic challenges in the country.

He congratulated Makinde for standing firm by his people, saying that the people of the state will appreciate the governor when it is time.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, also indicated that the Edo State helmsman equally lauded the people of the state for supporting Makinde, noting that Governor Makinde is very passionate about the development of Oyo State.

Obaseki said: “Coming here today to see that my brother, His Excellency ‘Seyi Makinde, is commissioning two bus terminals and the quality of the structure, I am very proud of you.

“I am also surprised about how you got this land, because during my days at the University of Ibadan, I used to go to IITA and I did not know you can get a big land like this here let alone building a good structure like this. We are truly proud of you.

“Listening to you speak a few minutes ago, I said to myself that, indeed, Nigeria still has hope. When we have people like you in government – people who make decisions not on emotions but on data and facts, people who make decisions that affect the majority of the people – we have hope.”

He added that the project is pro-people adding that available statistics show that the total capacity of all airports in Nigeria is less than 41,000 passengers in a day. But that the bus terminals built by Makinde in Ibadan alone will take more than 50,000 people.

So, it is about our people. The purpose of politics and government is to cater for the masses you are elected to govern,” he said.

Speaking further, Obaseki noted that Governor Makinde has done well, saying:

“You have indeed done well and I pray that God will give you the strength to continue well. From what I have seen here today, I know the people of Ibadan are appreciative of this wonderful feat. Oyo people are appreciative people and they know what to do when the time comes.”

Governor Makinde, while speaking at the official commissioning ceremonies held at Ojoo and Challenge, Ibadan, respectively, maintained that the Bus Terminal projects mark a new dawn in the transport system of Oyo State.

He explained that the terminals will promote tourism and enhance the socio-economic development of the state.

He said that in his quest to engineer a modern Oyo State, his government had always relied on data, science and logic, saying that data showed that it was time to build a modern alternative to the existing transport system in Oyo State.

The governor added that his administration is committed to redefining good governance in the state with each project being commissioned, reiterating that his government will always ensure that the state gets value for its money.

According to Governor Makinde, the terminals will be managed by through the public-private-

partnership system and in a sustainable manner.

He said: “Today is an exciting day, and I am delighted to be here, joined by my brother, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki. I want to especially thank His Excellency for journeying down from Edo State to be with us on this day as we commission two of the four bus terminals that we embarked on building about two years ago.

“One of the things we knew Ibadan needed when we came into office was an effective transportation system. I remember how we went round and spoke to you, the good people of Oyo State, in 2019, just after we came into office. We made a case for having to demolish some buildings around here, and I thank you for listening to us then.

“We could not have accomplished any of these things without your support.

“Of course, not everyone saw the big picture as we did. In fact, some people said the project was a misplaced priority, and they created lists of other projects that they thought we should have prioritised. Well, we knew better because, in our quest to engineer a modern Oyo State, we always relied on data, science, and logic.

“The data showed that it was time to build a modern alternative to the existing transport system in Oyo State. Oyo State receives heavy traffic from all over the country.

“By virtue of its location, Ibadan has always been that town where travellers can layover either on their way out of the South-West or into the South-West. The data said it was time to build on that comparative advantage and science supported the data.

“Oyo State has traditionally been a nodal region, and that geographical fact is not going to change. If anything, the growth in the population of Nigeria was going to further support the need to turn our comparative advantage into a competitive advantage. And when science and data align, logic always follows.

“We knew that we needed funds to carry out some of the other projects we were embarking on. “Federal allocations had been dwindling over the years. We needed reliable ways to ensure that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue remained stable and grew enough to support further development.

“So, we invested in projects that could yield returns into the state coffers, such as the rehabilitation of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, the ongoing Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hubs, and these bus terminals, which we are commissioning today.

“These terminals are not just about boarding buses. What we have done here is build a standard bus terminal that can be obtained anywhere in the world. This is why it comes equipped with amenities that will support economic activities and tourism. We are building a legacy.

“The commissioning of these two bus terminals at Challenge and Ojoo marks a new dawn in transport systems in Oyo State.”

Governor Makinde, who restated his administration’s commitment to redefining good governance in the state, maintained that each project commissioned by his government has successfully raised the bar of governance.

“We are committed to redefining good governance in Oyo State. With each project we commission, we continue to raise the bar. “Yes, some people say this is the bare minimum, but if we can ensure that going forward, the good people of Oyo State will reject anything less, then we can rightly say that our job here is done,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin, explained that “the project for the construction of four modern bus terminals at Iwo Road, New Ife Road, Challenge and Ojoo in Ibadan was awarded to Messrs Planet Project Ltd on the 5th of May, 2020 at the cost of Sixteen billion, nine hundred million, four hundred and seventy one thousand, eight hundred Naira only [N16,900,471,800].

“The terminals are located at four different strategic and historic transit exchanges at the cardinal axis of Ibadan city. Ojoo in the North clan, Challenge in the South, New Garage in Eastern clan and Iwo road in the Northeast clan. These terminals are to function as transit spots for the State’s Omituntun Bus Mass Transit Service.”

He maintained that apart from the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals, construction works continue on the remaining two modern mega bus terminals at Iwo road and New Ife road.

“These mega bus terminals feature expansive functional waiting halls, ticketing areas, banking facilities, food courts, eateries, public convenience, lift facilities and a well-landscaped environment – open regular parking spaces.

“We also have Amala joints and ancillary plants like standby electric power, generating plant, water- reservoir, water treatment plants, waste dump, sewage system, gate posts and gate houses, security perimeter fence for security, flooding lights and perimeter electrification.

“The successful completion of the bus terminals is in line with our visionary governor’s roadmap for accelerated development of Oyo State, vision 2019-2023 by further opening of our state to goods and services and creating incentives for further development. This will allow for ease of movement of people, inter-city, interconnectivity between markets, business districts, local government areas as well as ease of doing business for the citizens and travelers,” the Commissioner said.

In her goodwill message, a former First Lady of the state, Chief Mutuiat Ladoja, commended the governor for providing modern day developmental projects across the state to bring comfort and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.