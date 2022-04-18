.

By James Ogunnaike

There was a mild drama on Monday in the Idi-Ori area of Abeokuta, in Abeokuta North local government of Ogun State when a suspected kidnapper was identified by a victim that paid him a ransom after his abduction.

The kidnapper luckily escaped being killed after he was apprehended by an angry mob.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspect was walking around the area when he was reportedly recognised by one of his victims.

It was further gathered that the victim, who raised the alarm, insisted that the suspect had received ransom from him and others in the area.

An eyewitness, who identified simply identified herself as Olubukola, said, that irate youths at Idi-Ori, descended on the young man and beat him blue and black.

She said “They tied his hands and legs. They beat him and gave him a ‘bloody nose’. He might have been lynched if not for the quick arrival of policemen from the Lafenwa division in Abeokuta.

“At first, the irate youths did not want to release him to the police. They said they didn’t trust the police. Their fear was that he might be released on bail. They insisted that they’re very sure he was a kidnapper.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said the man remains a suspect as the investigation is still ongoing about the allegations levelled against him.

He condemned the attempt to lynch the suspect, saying the law does not permit anybody to take part in jungle justice.

According to Oyeyemi, if the man is a kidnapper as being said, the police investigation would unravel his accomplices, saying he could not have been the only one in the act.

“I am aware of the incident. The man is still a suspect until the investigation is concluded. That is why it is not good for people to be taking laws into their hands. You cannot just carry somebody and make attempts to kill the person. They should let us investigate his culpability.

“And even if we are able to find out that he is a kidnapper, he cannot be alone. Our investigation will lead us to the arrest of others. So that in that axis, the syndicate will be dismantled once and for all. People should stop taking laws into their hands,” Oyeyemi said.

