By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

One of the investors who invested in the crashed Ponzi scheme, Chinmark Group, identified simply as Nuella has been reported dead after she attempted suicide.

It was gathered that Nuella (not real name), invested huge funds from her family’s account into the Chinmark Ponzi scheme, but after getting series of disappointments from the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Marksman Ijioma Chinedu, she could no longer bear the pain and embarrassment but resorted to suicidal attempts which led to her demise.

A cybersecurity expert and Chief Executive Officer of Gemsbok Group, Charles Awuzie, who was touched by Nuella’s predicament reportedly rescued Nuella and took her to the hospital for medical attention.

But, Awuzie confirmed on Monday on his Facebook page that Nuella died after the incident.

According to him, she (Nuella) couldn’t handle the disappointment and she left the world today (Monday) after struggling to survive.

Nuella said: “Nuella – the lady who invested her family’s money with you and attempted suicide last month because of you. Well, she couldn’t handle the disappointment and she left the world today.

“I did my best to avoid possible Chinmark bloodshed… I was called names, defamed, and dragged for trying to stop bloodshed… The court and the blood of those I tried to save will vindicate me at the right time.

“As I type this, there are more women in my inbox telling me that they may not make it… Nothing has broken me like the death of Nuella.

“I didn’t know much about her until I learnt about her attempted suicide… She was so selfless that she wanted to give my gift to her to Chinmark victims who are in more need. It was because of her that I squeezed out more funds to support pregnant victims. No woman has challenged my conscience as Nuella did in the few moments I engaged with her.

“Chinmark, you have caused an irredeemable loss. You have broken the hearts that trusted you. You have drank the blood of the poor. Dear Red king, you have been stained with red blood. Is this a coincidence?

“My heart is broken. But this is the end of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria. At this point, we will activate every tool available to us to bring those who killed Nuella to justice. Rest in Peace Nuella. There will be no peace for those who killed you.”

Recall that Vanguard had on March 21 2022 reported over 4000 indignant investors have called out the CEO, of Chinmark Group, Marksman Ijiomah, over unpaid funds invested in the company in spite of the many deadlines given for a refund.

Involved in the situation include two social media influencers and brand ambassadors for the “investment company”, Amanda Chisom; and another social media promoter of Chinmark, Harrison Gwamnishu.

For days, the aggrieved investors have launched trials on social media, dragging Chinmark, Ijiomah, Chisom, Gwamnishu and all other brand ambassadors who promoted the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and other social media platforms since they began operations.

