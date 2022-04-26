BBNaija's Khafi currently in Metropolitan net over Unauthorized Participation in Show

By Joy Mazoje

Khafi Kareem is an Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and has claimed that her appearance in the show was to promote the British Metropolitan Police.

The former housemate of the reality tv show is a police officer with the Metropolitan Police.

Kareem acclaimed to this during a misconduct hearing over her unauthorised participation in the reality TV show.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Kareem admitted she took and surrendered her laptop to the show’s organisers.

Khafi, who is a mother of one, however, repudiated the assertions of rupturing merit in regard of “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct.”

The reality tv star also affirmed distinctly during the hearing that she failed to declare a business interest in relation to the publicity and promotion of the show.

In the course of the hearing, it was disclosed that Kareem requested for unpaid leave wages because she helped promote the Metropolitan Police.

Kareem’s line managers were reported to have had pessimism over her participation in the show because of the progenitors of the UK’s version.

“Having seen the UK episodes of the show, concerns were raised. But, PC Kareem said Naija was not like the UK version. She saw it as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis,” Anne Studd QC, for the Met Police, told the tribunal.

“Looking at the website and information provided, Ch Supt Jason Gwillim concluded it was not in the best interests of the Met or the officer and it would put her in a compromising situation.”

However, during the tribunal session, it was gathered that Kareem was granted leave but advised not to take part in the show.

Khafi who was already in Lagos, later put a call through to her superior and informed him of her whereabouts and that she was going to take part in the show.

For her boss, he was more worried about her mental health, the Met’s public image and her conduct within the house.

It would be recalled that the Metropolitan police disassociated itself from the reality TV star’s participation in the show.

