Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, recently unveiled the list of nominees for the eighth edition of its premium awards that included a new category, Best Online Social Content Creator.

This inclusion according to the organizers is in recognition of the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent.



Nominees in the category include Mr. Macaroni for Multi Personality Disorder, Tee Kuro for Nollywood epic Love Story 1& 2 (parody), Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori for Kayamata, and Oga Sabinus for Mr. Funny. Other nominees are Taaooma for Road Rage, Jacqueline Suowari for Of Line and Layers, Edem Victor for First Date – Mummy’s Boy and Elozonam#AMVCA8: ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ Category Excites Viewers Ogbolu for Affiah-De Ja Vu.



The list has generated conversations on social with many hailing the AMVCAs for recognizing these content creators and their efforts in African storytelling.



The nominees also took to their social media pages to express delight over their nomination and thanked the award organisers for acknowledging their art.



Leading the pack of responses is Mr. Macaroni, who wrote on his Twitter page: “Honored to have been nominated alongside other incredibly talented content creators. Thank you AMVCA!!”



Thanking the AMVCA for the recognition, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori urged her fans and supporters to vote and ensure she wins the award.



“I find it so overwhelming to be nominated at #AMVCA8. Thanks #AMVCA for the nomination ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’, and to my kiekstarters thanks so much. Let’s bring home that award,” she wrote on Twitter.



Popular skit maker, Oga Sabinus, stated that it was an honour for him and his colleagues to be considered and nominated in a new category at the AMVCA.



“Honored to be nominated alongside other awesome content creators!! Thank you AMVCA!! Sabinwa,” he wrote on Twitter.



Writing on Instagram, Jacqueline Suowari, a ballpoint pen artist, said being nominated for the “Best Online Social Content Creator” awards with her first short film is a massive achievement.



She wrote: “An Artist in the AMVCAs?! Yes, you read that right! Producing my first short film – Of Lines and Layers – came off as a crazy idea at first, because “what’s an artist doing with film?”

Guess what? We did that! I’m honored and excited to announce that I got nominated alongside other amazing creators at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in a whole new category – Best Online Social Content Creator! Thank you @africamagic. Thank you to my team; you guys rock!”