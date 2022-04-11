.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unknown gunmen have set ablaze vehicles, houses, of Imo state commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Cyprian Akolisa and that of his aged father both in Obibi, Awo-Idemili, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Commissioner confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday in the state.

This is the second time, Akolisa’s house was attacked last year. So far, Akaolisa had suffered an attack twice, others include the Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Ford Ozumba as well as the Local Government headquarters of the same Orsu LGA among others.

Narrating how the unknown gunmen attacked his hometown he said: “The Igbos are hardworking people who through their years of toils put up structures and leave developmental strides in their communities of Origin maka “akụ Ruo ụlọ, a mara one we ya.

“Through my many years of struggle, I have managed to put a block on another to build a befitting house for my family. My aged father also has a house he built through his sweat. Today, thee both buildings are in rubbles and ashes – our fellow Igbos burnt them. Firstly, last year, these arsonists burnt my country home in Obibi, Awo-Idemili, Orsu LGA of Imo State for no just cause

“This year again, they returned and this time, they perfected the complete burning of even the blocks/bricks. And last night, to my utter consternation, they levelled my father’s house. This is a house my father built by himself – the life-toil of an aged man.

“In other words, I wish to put on record that my family house is destroyed. This was after they used a truck to cart all the properties: fridges TVs, bed/foams, generator sets and other household materials. What are my crimes, and who did I offend? And what were my father’s offences? And I dare ask, where is the Igbo spirit? This is a direct affront to the akụ Ruo ụlọ spirit. Who will invest in Ala Igbo nay Orsu LGA today under this type of atmosphere?

“Other ungodly acts are the sacking and carting away of all the Police presence & armouries in Orsu LGA, the kidnapping and killing of well-to-do individuals and security operatives. This attendant scare has become a daily phenomenon in my Local Government Area.

“Today, these gunmen (Codenamed Ụmụ Ọma, under the guise of freedom fighters) have continued to demand huge sums of money from mourning families who wish to bury their loved ones and the likes. It is now strictly business! These gunmen have almost made a god of themselves, killing and cannibalising at will, in my area but believe me, they will not succeed with our voices up and collaborative efforts.”

He recalled that ” The arson ongoing in my LGA of Orsu. The complete burning of our LGA Secretariat, the house of my colleague – Chief Prince Ford Ozumba, the Hon Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, the house of Hon. Ekene Nnodumele, the member representing Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly. There are also houses of other political leaders which have been razed in my area so far.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, was yet to respond to the attack.

