….Reveals how Jonathan was betrayed in 2015

By Steve Oko

Former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has raised the alarm that Nigeria is fast sliding into abyss unless something urgent is done to pull the country back from the precipice.

Senator Ohuabunwa who stated this while addressing chieftains and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bende where he had gone to solicit their support for his return bid to the senate, regretted that Nigeria had retrogressed on all fronts under the current administration.

He critised the All Progressive Congress APC-led Federal Government for its inability to pull the country out of the woods despite being in power for close to eight years.

His words:” Nigeria is now sliding into abyss. We live in fear and uncertainties every day. A dollar now exchanges for N600 , and who knows before the end of the year it can go up to N1000.

” Things are getting tough every day and life has become unaffordable in Nigeria. It is time to change this administation without ideas of how to move the country forward from where it met it”.

Senator Ohuabunwa who is a member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the PDP, revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan lost his re-election bid in 2015 due to Internal sabotage by some chieftains of the party from the North.

He said that similar internal betrayal by some PDP members in Abia North was the reason he lost his return bid to the senate in 2019.

Senator Ohuabunwa who has since declared his ambition to return to the Senate in 2023, called for unity among PDP members in the zone, promising not to disappoint the people of Bende.

He regretted that Abia North which boasted of seasoned and vocal lawmakers like Late Uche Chukwumerije, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, and himself, had suddenly become a comic relief at the Senate.

The former Leader, House of Representatives, solicited the total support of Bende delegates at the forthcoming PDP primaries, advising them against distractions by money bags who have never raised a motion at the lower chamber but now want to go to the senate.

Responding, various speakers and chieftains of PDP in Bende, including Commissioner for Boundary Matters, Chief Godwin Ndom; former Commissioner for Education, Chief P. C Mba; and his Housing counterpart, James Okpara assured Ohuabunwa of the full support of Bende people.

Okpara said “Abia North has become an endangered district, and needs men of quality for a rescue mission”.

Other chieftains including the member representing Bende South state constituency at the House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Ndubuisi; Bende Council boss, Chief Emmanuel Onwuchekwa; elder statesman, Chief. A Mmeregini, among others, vowed to deliver Bende to PDP in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria